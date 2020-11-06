Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of BNR opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.23. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evonik Industries AG Given a €25.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Evonik Industries AG Given a €25.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On a €12.90 Price Target
Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On a €12.90 Price Target
Brenntag AG PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Brenntag AG PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group
Brenntag AG Given a €69.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Brenntag AG Given a €69.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts
Brenntag AG Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Brenntag AG Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Horace Mann Educators Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Horace Mann Educators Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report