Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.19 ($66.10).

Shares of BNR opened at €60.16 ($70.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.23. Brenntag AG has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

