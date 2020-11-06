Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $119,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,832 shares of company stock worth $1,037,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after purchasing an additional 207,584 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

