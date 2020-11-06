Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $13.82 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

