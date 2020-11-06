Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.54 million, a P/E ratio of -456.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock worth $839,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

