Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones AG (KRN.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €51.90 ($61.06) on Wednesday. Krones AG has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12 month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -627.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

