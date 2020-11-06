Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

HLDCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $3.82 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

