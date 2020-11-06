Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krones AG (KRN.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.88 ($71.62).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €51.90 ($61.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -627.71. Krones AG has a one year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a one year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

