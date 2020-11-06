Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

Krones AG (KRN.F) stock opened at €51.90 ($61.06) on Wednesday. Krones AG has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -627.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

