Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HBCP. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

