Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

