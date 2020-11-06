Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 122195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

In other Upwork news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 221,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,607 shares of company stock valued at $591,851. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,820,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Upwork by 177.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -111.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

