Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 3701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 54.66%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.
About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.