GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 47162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

