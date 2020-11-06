Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.42. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 14,735 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.