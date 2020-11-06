Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $4.42. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 14,735 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $276.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.
