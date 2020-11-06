Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.85. Oncternal Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 24,291 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael G. Carter bought 71,429 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $151,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

