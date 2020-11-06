Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.32. Lannett shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 12,685 shares.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lannett by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lannett by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

