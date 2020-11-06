e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $19.80. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 17,751 shares.

Specifically, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $75,838.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,031.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,471. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $985.53 million, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,546,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 553,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 439,348 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

