Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $412.00 to $419.00. The company traded as high as $385.89 and last traded at $385.58, with a volume of 43559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.17.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock worth $4,089,387. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

