Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $255.91 and last traded at $255.91, with a volume of 11141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.43.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Insulet by 8.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Insulet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000.

The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 913.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

