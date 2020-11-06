SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $99.07 and last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 2737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,994.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $115,855.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock worth $9,022,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,259.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.68.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

