ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 4686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ArcBest by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $932.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

