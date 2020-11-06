Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Shares Up 23.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)’s stock price shot up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $13.63. 2,595,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,216,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Meredith by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meredith by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Meredith by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $619.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

