Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 37826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 277.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 804,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

