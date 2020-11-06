Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading 17.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) traded up 17.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.11. 10,578,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 6,165,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.
About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)
Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.
