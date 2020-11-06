Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading 17.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) traded up 17.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.11. 10,578,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 6,165,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,002,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 397,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

