Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $144.37, with a volume of 4434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.58.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

