TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPI Composites traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 11130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.