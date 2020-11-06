BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $46.07 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 1917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

