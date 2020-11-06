Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$63.00 to C$65.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) traded as high as C$64.65 and last traded at C$64.25, with a volume of 20151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.32.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

