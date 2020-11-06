Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.10. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 165177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.69.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$660,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of $728.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

