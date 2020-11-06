MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1,424.90 and last traded at $1,382.42, with a volume of 8595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,315.69.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,198.88.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,004.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of -422.88 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

