Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.81.

The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

