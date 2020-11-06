Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 4014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.
The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.