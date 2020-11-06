Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 4014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,016.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

