Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 11.2% on Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shares fell 11.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.64. 738,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 296,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Specifically, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,573,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,486,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 267,712 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,244,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,235,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

