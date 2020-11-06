Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Trading Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.75 to $9.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Valley National Bancorp traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 2,292,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,286,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.