Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 140,861 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 61,243 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JD.com by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 179.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5,854.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

