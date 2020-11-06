Irhythm Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,510 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,261% compared to the typical daily volume of 191 put options.

IRTC opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $261.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,884.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,442 shares of company stock worth $20,106,646. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,273,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

