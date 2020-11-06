Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iCAD Call Options (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $52,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,911 shares in the company, valued at $387,196.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,324,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $552,482. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.29.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICAD. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

