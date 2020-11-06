DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €41.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €41.50 ($48.82) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.18 ($42.57).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €33.82 ($39.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.12 and a 200-day moving average of €31.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

