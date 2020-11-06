Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,632 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,115% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares in the company, valued at $731,801.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

