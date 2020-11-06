Comcast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 68,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,206 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,817,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $44.35 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.