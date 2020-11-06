Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 826% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Popular by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 803.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $44.85 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

