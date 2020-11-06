Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,163% compared to the average daily volume of 162 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

