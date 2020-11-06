Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €60.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.75 ($71.47).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €53.76 ($63.25) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.16.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.