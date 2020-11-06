KE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,176 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical volume of 870 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86 Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $61,844,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,521,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

NASDAQ:BEKE opened at $72.69 on Friday. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

