Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.06 and a 200-day moving average of €24.05.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.