Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.06 and a 200-day moving average of €24.05.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hugo Boss AG Given a €22.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Hugo Boss AG Given a €22.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Hugo Boss AG PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Hugo Boss AG PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €60.00 by Nord/LB
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €60.00 by Nord/LB
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Given a €74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Given a €74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €58.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €58.00 by Kepler Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report