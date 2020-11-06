Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.06 and a 200-day moving average of €24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

