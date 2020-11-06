Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.79 ($76.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €62.48 and a 200-day moving average of €57.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

