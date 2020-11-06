Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €60.00 by Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €64.79 ($76.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

