Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.79 ($76.22) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

