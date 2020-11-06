Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €58.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.79 ($76.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €62.48 and a 200-day moving average of €57.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.